Kohler diesel engines now HVO approved in U.S.

Engine and power system supplier Kohler has announced that all of its diesel-fueled engines are now approved for use with hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) in the United States in line with the ASTM D975 standard. This follows a February 2022 announcement of approval to use HVO in its diesel engines in Europe per the EN15940 standard.

Kohler diesel-fueled engines, such as the KDI2504TCR, can now be used with HVO fuel.

HVO is a renewable fuel that can be produced from various vegetable oils and fats and is a 100% recycled product. It can result in up to a 90% reduction in CO2 output depending on the raw material used in production. In addition, its very low sulphur content can benefit engine exhaust emissions.

The use of HVO in pure or blended form with conventional diesel does not require any specific engine modifications or upgrades, said Kohler. However, an exhaust gas aftertreatment system remains necessary where already provided.

The announcement of the ability to use HVO in both Europe and the U.S. marks another step toward Kohler’s recently outlined roadmap for a more sustainable future, the company stated. Alternative fuels are among the new pillars of the strategy, which emphasizes the use of technologies to guide the company toward the green transition without losing sight of OEM needs and keeping engine performance high for maximum machine productivity.