Kohler adopts QR codes for EMEA aftermarket support

Kohler Power Systems, part of Kohler Energy, has announced it will mark its range of industrial generator sets with a QR code to enable customers in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region to activate warranties and access other aftermarket support services more quickly and efficiently.

The QR code, to be embossed on units ranging from 6 to 4500 kVA 5, can be scanned with a smartphone at the end of the commissioning process, allowing individual gen-sets to be registered within minutes, the company said. Technicians can also apply the QR Code retrospectively to any existing fleet.

“Using the QR code will allow end users to register generators and activate warranties in the most efficient manner,” said Kevin Bougault, Kohler Product Manager, Small Diesel. “Registration will also ensure end users can access a full range of aftermarket services such as maintenance and spares.”

Integration of the QR code onto the industrial range is also intended to give distributors and dealers increased visibility of the size and location of the global fleet, ensuring each unit is supported across its lifecycle. “Kohler is committed to encouraging good communication between distributors and dealers and end users, enhancing the customer experience,” Bougault said.

The registration of the generating sets via the QR code represents Kohler’s first step in digitizing aftermarket support services. QR code functionality will be extended to give online access to technical data in product manuals and maintenance books. It will also support a ticketing service that will allow distributors and dealers to respond to any request concerning warranty returns, technical assistance, commissioning, or spare parts quotation. Phase two will involve roll out to other regions globally.

“Ultimately,” Bougault said, “digitalization will allow us to better support customers throughout the product life cycle.”