Knorr-Bremse TruckServices, Fersa Bearings partnership announced

Knorr-Bremse TruckServices, based in Munich, announced it has entered into an agreement with Fersa Bearings, in which it will become a strategic sales partner for Fersa wheel bearings and wheel hubs, effective immediately, in a complement to its existing wheel end portfolio.

Knorr-Bremse TruckServices TruckServices is now a strategic sales partner for Fersa wheel bearings and wheel hubs. (Photo: Fersa Bearings)

Knorr-Bremse TruckServices is the commercial vehicle aftermarket brand of Knorr-Bremse, a global provider of brake systems and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles. The strategic partnership with Fersa is intended to reinforce Knorr-Bremse’s product portfolio for commercial vehicles in Europe. The German braking systems specialist will incorporate the full range of Fersa products for wheel end and axle applications in commercial vehicles, including trucks, buses and trailers.

“We’re very pleased to be entering into partnership with Fersa Bearings; they’re the ideal partner for wheel bearing solutions,” said Andreas Wimmer, member of the Management Board, Knorr-Bremse Commercial Vehicle Systems. “Like Knorr-Bremse, Fersa Bearings is an OE supplier that works to the highest quality and product safety standards. As our two companies work together in the aftermarket sector, our respective expertise and product ranges will complement each other exceptionally well.”

Part of the Fersa Group, Fersa Bearing specializes in providing solutions for repairing high-efficiency differential gearboxes and automated transmissions as well as high-performance wheel ends for European and U.S. commercial vehicle applications. The cooperation between the companies will further strengthen the presence of Fersa Bearings in the European market through Knorr-Bremse’s network of distributors.

“As an OE supplier, we’re very excited about our joint partnership with Knorr-Bremse. Knorr-Bremse TruckServices has a strong partner network in the aftermarket, and this represents a real opportunity to achieve even greater market penetration with our wheel bearing solutions,” said Carlos Oehling, chief executive officer, Fersa Bearings. “This partnership is creating vital synergies as we seek to further expand our aftermarket business.”

The partnership also offers opportunities for further market expansion. “The strategic alliance between Fersa and Knorr-Bremse TruckServices is intended to serve as a springboard from the initial European market in order to access wider international opportunities,” said Pedro Pablo Andreu, chief operating officer at Fersa Group. “The partnership strengthens the ties between the two companies and heralds the beginning of a long-term relationship. With this alliance, Fersa Bearings will accelerate the growth in Europe and consolidate our positioning as a premium European specialist in heavy-duty truck applications.”