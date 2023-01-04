Jonathan Wood to succeed Jim Fier as Cummins CTO

Cummins Inc. announced that Vice President and Chief Technical Officer Jim Fier has decided to retire at the end of March. He will be succeeded as CTO on April 1 by Jonathan Wood, who is currently vice president of Cummins New Power Engineering.

Jim Fier

Fier spent his entire 36-year career at Cummins, starting as a service engineer. He later held positions in product support, new product introduction and research and technology. He became chief technical officer in 2019 and led the company’s simulation-based product development strategy, which helped Cummins meet the more stringent requirements of emissions and positioned it for the energy transition.

“I am grateful for Jim’s leadership and friendship and his commitment to delivering on our brand promise to our customers, advocacy in building our global technical capability and advancing our diversity, equity and inclusion work,” said Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins president and CEO. “His legacy at Cummins will be felt for many years to come.”

Jonathan Wood

Wood, who is based in the United Kingdom, joined Cummins in 1994 as part of the Cummins Turbo Technologies (CTT) Aftermarket and Service team. His more recent roles include, executive director, Engineering -Turbo Technologies at CTT, executive director, Engineering - Emission Solutions, and vice president – Components Engineering.

During his time with CTT, Wood was based in Wuxi, China, while leading the Asia Engineering Organization, and also served as the Europe ABO technical leader from 2017 to 2022.

“Given the significance of this role, we have been working for quite some time on a thoughtful and planned transition and I am thrilled that Jonathan Wood will assume the CTO role,” said Rumsey. “Jon’s career has been defined by his commitment to technical excellence and his caring leadership approach. His technical leadership experiences in our Components and New Power businesses make him uniquely qualified for this role as we continue to advance our strategy and develop innovative technologies at the right time for our customers and enhance our technical workforce and capabilities.”