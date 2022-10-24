John Deere shows grader automation, new wheel loaders at Bauma

At Bauma, John Deere showed its full suite of motor grader automation technology. Customers in certain European markets can now benefit from the efficiency-boosting solutions such as industry-exclusive Premium Circle technology and the full John Deere portfolio of Grade Management solutions. (Photo: John Deere)

John Deere introduced its full suite of motor grader automation technologies and advancements during Bauma 2022. Customers in certain European markets can now benefit from the solutions such as Premium Circle technology and the full portfolio of Grade Management solutions. The company said these fully programmable, intuitive and versatile features are ideal for any job, and help increase productivity with new and seasoned operators.

“Our customers face many complex challenges on the jobsite every day and by introducing features that help ease the learning curve and reduce rework, operators can get to the next job faster, increasing their bottom line,” said Matt Goedert, solutions marketing manager, John Deere. “Our ultimate goal is to provide customers with technology tools that support their desire to be more efficient on the job, and our portfolio of automation features does exactly that.”

Now available in certain European markets is Premium Circle. The fully sealed bearing and pinion help reduce maintenance costs and downtime by eliminating wear inserts and ensuring the circle remains tight during operation, said the company, maximizing accuracy while also significantly boosting circle torque and speed. The addition of the Premium Circle will boost machine productivity and uptime, positively impacting contractors’ bottom lines.

Customers may also benefit from two additional industry-exclusive offerings: Machine Presets and Auto-Gain for John Deere’s cross slope system. Machine Presets enable multiple functions to be programmed into one button. Functions such as automatically stowing the blade or ripper, turning on lights or beacons, engaging Auto Shift, and many more can be completed simultaneously with the touch of a button.

Auto-Gain automatically adjusts the blades responsiveness on the fly when using Cross Slope based on the operating conditions, eliminating the need for operators to make manual adjustments. In addition, Auto-Gain technology helps improve productivity for operators by ensuring accurate blade movement in ever-changing conditions.

Also available is Auto-Shift Plus, which allows for the machine to come to a complete stop without stalling, helping reduce fatigue while cutting smoothly around obstacles or structures. Operators can control ground speed, come to a complete stop, and start moving the machine by only using the throttle and brake, said the company, when transporting the machine or completing any grading task.

The John Deere 744 P-tier wheel loader will be available through Wirtgen dealers in the UK and Germany. (Photo: John Deere)

New wheel loaders, too

The company also announced first offering of P-tier wheel loaders in the United Kingdom and Germany. After making their debut in the United States in September 2022, the 744 P-tier and 824 P-tier models are the company’s first performance-tiered loaders available in select European countries. As part of the Deere & Company family of brands, the Wirtgen Group will manage distribution of the P-tier line-up through its European dealer network.

“Our customers are an integral part of our product development process and incorporating their input guides our product decisions around the globe,” said Luke Gribble, solutions marketing manager for loaders and aggregates at John Deere Construction & Forestry. “That’s why we are excited to introduce the versatile and performance-enhancing P-tier models to our customers in Europe.”

The company said the 744 P-tier and 824 P-tier loaders offer “exceptional results at high levels with reliable components” such as axles and transmission. The durable axles have larger capacity front axle input bearings, axle shaft diameter and bearing size increases, and pressure lubed front input bearings designed to help reduce heat, increase component life, and boost overall machine reliability.

The P-tier transmission includes a standard lockup torque converter, which adds additional torque during operation and improves fuel economy while transporting materials. The improved lockup logic increases performance and shift quality, said the company, while the updated speed sensors improve low torque shifting and downshift, improving performance when going into piles. Both loaders come equipped with the John Deere 9.0 L engine that increases horsepower while minimizing fuel consumption for a robust performance overall.

Aimed to simplify serviceability, the 744 P-tier and 824 P-tier loaders are designed for ground level servicing, including a remote engine oil dip stick, and improved electrical and hydraulic routing. The optional auto lube system ensures automatic greasing takes place while the machine is operating for more effective grease distribution.

The redesigned interior cab gives the operator more space, extra storage and enhanced visibility supporting the overall machine and operator safety on the job.

These models include a variety of technology solutions such as an Advanced Vision System and Advanced Obstacle Detection capabilities for improved visibility and increased situational awareness. JDLink connectivity is offered as a standard feature on the P-tier wheel loader models, enabling machine communications and remote support from dealers.