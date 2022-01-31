JCB names new engine distributor in Chile

JCB Power Systems has appointed a new dealer to distribute and support its OEM engines in Chile – the company’s first presence in South America.

Headquartered in Quilicura, Dercomaq is a full line JCB dealer with 12 locations across Chile and will supply the full range of JCB mobile, industrial power units and generator drive engines. It will also offer service and engineering support for its engine clients across numerous business areas such as agricultural, mining and construction.

Dercomaq has been named the first JCB Power distributor in South America.

“In entering the South American market, we wanted a partner who knows both the JCB Power Systems’ product line and the local market inside out,” said Nick Grez, JCB’s OEM Engine Sales & Business Development manager. “Dercomaq’s sheer size and deep knowledge of the construction markets in Chile made them the perfect choice.

“Adding Dercomaq to the JCB Power Systems’ family not only opens JCB engines up to South American markets, but also shows our commitment to full global service support for our OEM engine partners,” said Joaquin Carrasco, senior product manager at Dercomaq. “We are proud to be representatives of this renowned British brand in Chile and to be the distributors of JCB Power Systems’ products. Through this partnership we will be able to provide our clients with a more complete offering and service, with the aim of adding value to their businesses and accompanying them throughout their development.

“These JCB engines - which work at high torque at low revs - are highly competitive in the market, offering low fuel consumption, low maintenance requirements and high residual value. We have every confidence that this new JCB line will be a huge success in the national market.”