James Smith named president of PowerSecure
06 December 2023
PowerSecure, a Southern Company subsidiary and supplier of microgrid solutions, announced that James “Jim” Smith, currently the company’s chief operating officer, has been named president. In this role he will lead the executive team and reporting to Chief Executive Officer Chris Cummiskey.
Smith previously served as executive vice president and group president of Lime Energy, a national provider of clean energy solutions from 2004 to 2012. From 1998 to 2004, he served as director, engineering and operations for Ameresco Inc., an independent provider of comprehensive energy services. Prior to that, Smith also worked for Duke Solutions, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, and Burlington Industries.
Smith holds a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from North Carolina State University as well as numerous licenses and certifications in construction, engineering, project management and safety.