Isuzu highlighting 4LE2X diesel at ConExpo

Isuzu Motors America, LLC PowerTrain Division will highlight its new 4LE2X industrial engine at ConExpo-Con/Agg. The engine targets a range of mobile equipment and generator set applications and is designed to meet EPA Tier 4 and EU Stage 5 exhaust emissions standards.

Isuzu’s 4LE2X diesel. (Photo: Isuzu)

With bore and stroke dimensions of 85 x 96 mm, the vertical inline four-cylinder diesel engine has an overall displacement of 2.178 L. At the same time, it offers compact overall dimensions of 30.55 in. long, 30.35 in. high and 23.03 in. wide (776 x 771 x 585 mm).

Incorporating turbocharging and direct injection, it is available in ratings from 40 to 66 hp. Utilizing a deep sump oil pan, the engine offers service intervals ranging from 250 to 500 hours.

The Isuzu will also display its REDTech (Reliable, Eco-friendly, Durable and Technologically Advanced) engines and power units, as well as its 4HV1 spark-ignited engine and power units. The power units typically include engines and fuel system components, air intake and exhaust systems and complete cooling package. Power u units can be skid-mounted or enclosed.

