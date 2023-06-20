Hydreco’s new hose burst protection valve

Hydreco Hydraulics now offers a new VA40 hose burst protection valve incorporating design elements that it said offer improved safety, better performance and improved environmental impact in tipping hoist applications. This inline safety valve is designed to prevent a tipper body from lowering in the event of a hose rupture, while still maintaining a faster lowering rate.

Hydreco’s VA40 hose burst protection valve. (Photo: Hydreco)

The device uses an adjustable flow dependent check valve (or velocity fuse), in a patented arrangement, that is “de-sensitized” by the use of a solenoid valve with a separate tank line. Hydreco said this enables them to work in unison to provide reliable hose burst protection.

The flow dependent check valve is simple and reliable in operation but is also adjustable to suit individual hoist requirements, the company said. It is also tolerant to oil contamination.

For controlled safe lowering in a hose burst condition a solenoid operated cartridge valve is used to channel the oil from the hoist to tank via an auxiliary tank line, ensuring that oil is not spilled. Another benefit is the ability to have an optional slow lower function (separate from the tipping valve) by activation of the solenoid valve only. For greater protection, a low flow bleed screw is provided on the valve body for field emergency safe lowering when power is not available to operate the solenoid. The oil returns to tank through the auxiliary tank line.

In a normal lowering operation, both the flow dependent check valve (with extremely low pressure drop) and the solenoid valve (up to 50 L/min additional flow) are operational, Hydreco noted. This provides faster flow rates on lowering.

Another important feature of the VA40 is the included port to allow the fitment of a pressure switch, which can then be used to activate a “body up” alarm and/or indicator light.