Hydreco highlights proportional electric mini-joystick

Hydreco Hydraulics, a Duplomatic Group company and part of Daikin Industries, is previewing its MHDC proportional electric mini-joystick at the Agritechnica trade fair taking place this week in Hanover, Germany. The joystick is characterized by extreme compactness, reliability, an ergonomic handle, reduced installation dimensions and flexibility of the output signals, the company said.

Hydreco joysticks.

In addition, the company is highlighting other solutions, including:

the MS series of six-way central bypass open-center directional control valves;

the ergonomic multifunction handle MHC (Multifunction Handle Control) designed for harsh, rugged environments;

an hydraulic and electrical/electronic range of remote controls, machine control systems based on the CANbus protocol, bankable valves and hydraulic cylinders;

and the latest developments of external gear pumps and motors together with the cartridge valve series.

“Hydreco, as part of Daikin Industries, is strengthening its presence in the German market, thanks to the synergistic collaboration with Till Hydraulik, a company from Helmstedt (Lower Saxony) specialized in the production of hydraulic cylinders for mobile applications,” said Katie McColl, CEO, Hydreco Hydraulics and Continental Hydraulics. “This represents a tremendous opportunity to combine the expertise and strengths of Duplomatic, Continental, Hydreco and Till.”