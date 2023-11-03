HydraForce compact hydraulic solutions at international ag event

Hydraulic valve and manifold manufacturer HydraForce will showcase solutions for precise hydraulic control, machine intelligence, automation and energy efficiency at Agritechnica in Hanover, Germany, taking place Nov. 12-18.

“We’re excited to share our latest in compact hydraulic solutions with international agricultural industry authorities at the event,” said Markus Bissbort, application engineering manager, HydraForce Ltd. “We’re challenging attendees to bring our engineering experts their toughest machine challenges and leave with answers they can build on. Our experts will offer unique insights into how automated hydraulic motion controls can optimize performance, increase efficiency and enhance reliability in agricultural machines.”

Hydraforce’s Innercept Digital Proportional Control.

The stand will feature compact hydraulics products from HydraForce and parent company Bosch Rexroth, including:

Innercept Digital Proportional Control: A highly compact, proportional control valve with integrated LVDT (linear variable differential transformer). It delivers optimal linearity and repeatability and can be combined with a range of cartridge valves to form a customized hydraulic circuit resulting in more stable autonomous functions.

A highly compact, proportional control valve with integrated LVDT (linear variable differential transformer). It delivers optimal linearity and repeatability and can be combined with a range of cartridge valves to form a customized hydraulic circuit resulting in more stable autonomous functions. HF-Impulse Configuration and Programming Software: A software development platform for HydraForce electronic controllers that can be programmed using easy-to-use diagram configurations, C++ Editor and Structured Text (ST) Editor.

A software development platform for HydraForce electronic controllers that can be programmed using easy-to-use diagram configurations, C++ Editor and Structured Text (ST) Editor. Integrated Downforce Element: Provides precision seeding in variable soils and can be integrated with common or individual pressure for row units.

Provides precision seeding in variable soils and can be integrated with common or individual pressure for row units. EDG-OBE, EDG Series: A pre-compensated proportional directional valve, designed for small hydraulic-implemented systems and equipped with closed loop electronic or open loop analog piloting module, for control and reliability.

A pre-compensated proportional directional valve, designed for small hydraulic-implemented systems and equipped with closed loop electronic or open loop analog piloting module, for control and reliability. E-motion Plus: An electronic compensation for boom control that offers very fine movement controllability and is adaptable to all machines, providing an energy efficient solution.

An electronic compensation for boom control that offers very fine movement controllability and is adaptable to all machines, providing an energy efficient solution. Proportional Direct Operated Reducing/Relieving Valve: A screw-in, cartridge style, pilot-operated, spool-type, proportional pressure reducing/relieving valve that is suitable for brake and clutch systems.

A screw-in, cartridge style, pilot-operated, spool-type, proportional pressure reducing/relieving valve that is suitable for brake and clutch systems. Multifunction HSPEC valves: Proportional valves with built-in compensators for a compact solution.

Proportional valves with built-in compensators for a compact solution. G3 Proportional Valves for powertrain, braking and pilot control: A sustainable solution for energy efficiency that reduces non-energized leakage by 90% compared to standard products.

HydraForce will exhibit in Hall 16, Stand B12, while Bosch Rexroth will show its complete line of mobile and compact hydraulic agricultural solutions in Hall 16, Stand A08.