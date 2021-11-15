Husqvarna and Briggs & Stratton reach engine supply agreement

By Julian Buckley15 November 2021

Husqvarna TS 142X riding mower Husqvarna TS 142X riding mower

Husqvarna Group and Briggs & Stratton (B&S) have reached a settlement covering the supply of engines for ride-on mowers.

Under the terms of the agreement, B&S will provide the majority of engines needed for production ahead of the 2022 season. Additionally, the parties have agreed to maintain a modified supply relationship into the 2023 season.

Husqvarna Group had been forecasting a potential ‘negative financial impact’ over 2022 due to the lack of engines. The company is no longer anticipating that loss, while the lawsuit against B&S has been withdrawn.

“We have achieved a satisfactory outcome that allows us to secure products for our customers in 2022,” said Glen Instone, acting president, Husqvarna Division, and CFO Husqvarna Group.

