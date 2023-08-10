Hotel early bird rate ending soon for Diesel Progress Summit

The fifth annual Diesel Progress Summit is fast approaching and the early bird rate for the host hotel will be ending soon.

With 130,000 square feet of conference space, The Galt House will ensure the comfort of all Summit participants. (Photo: The Galt House)

The Summit will take place Sept. 24-25 just prior to the Utility Expo and feature the theme “Technologies of Transition”. The unique conference, networking and awards program for the engine, powertrain and emerging power technology industries will explore powertrain technologies used in construction, agriculture, mining, forestry and marine, as well as on-highway commercial vehicles. Among the topics will be low- and zero-carbon fuels, electrification, hydrogen technology and its applications and more.

The program also includes an annual awards program recognizing excellence in the engine and powertrain industry. The awards ceremony will take place on the evening of Sept. 25.

All Summit activities will take place at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville, Ky. Featuring numerous amenities, including a pool, fitness center, on-site shops and boutiques and more, it provides both space for the conference and exhibit program and a comfortable and convenient location for our guests – right along the waterfront and close to downtown attractions.

The early bird rate will be ending August 24th, so be sure to secure reservations as soon as possible.

To obtain the discounted rate, click here. To learn more or to register for the Diesel Progress Summit, visit our newly updated site at dieselprogresssummit.com.