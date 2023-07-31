Himoinsa offers advanced gen-set diagnostic tool

Himoinsa, a global designer and manufacturer of power technology solutions, has made available a comprehensive multi-brand diagnostics system for the maintenance and repair of all the company’s generator sets powered by electronic engines, regardless of engine manufacturer (Yanmar, FPT, Scania, MTU, PSI, Ford). The system is designed to enable enable users to view in real time the values and operating conditions of the gen-sets and perform advanced diagnostic and maintenance tasks in a simple and intuitive way, the company said.

Himoinsa Diagnostic software facilitates the reading of fault codes, helps users to identify the code, the part and its location, and allows them to perform actions that involve modifying parameters in different ECUs, such as calibrating sensors, configuring operating parameters or replacing and regenerating the DPF, among others. It is backed by a specialized technical support service and it supports upgrades that will enhance the software’s functionality.

According to Jorge Torres, Himoinsa after sales director, the tool “not only streamlines the equipment repair process by making it possible to access detailed technical information, images, graphics and diagrams for whatever model you are diagnosing, but it also regenerates the aftertreatment systems in S5 (Stage V) generator sets.”

The intuitive visual tool is quick to install and use and comes with a practical user guide. It includes a carrying case to hold cables, a link and a PC, as well as a software license to access the control interface and carry out maintenance and repair work.

This tool has been introduced and tested with Himoinsa’s Technical Service team globally to assess its features and benefits before being introduced on the market. It is now available to customers through the After-Sales and Spare Parts teams.