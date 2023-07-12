Hexagon acquires Hard-Line

Hexagon’s Mining division has acquired Sudbury, Ontario, Canada-based company Hard-Line, a global supplier of mine automation, remote-control technology and mine production optimization. The company specializes in remote control solutions and network infrastructure, allowing for the tele-remote operation of heavy machinery from a control station in a safe area on the surface or underground, regardless of distance. Terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition is expected to enhance Hexagon’s life-of-mine technology stack, and complement its newest portfolios, HxGN Underground Mining and HxGN Autonomous Mining, as well as its HxGN MineProtect offerings. The company said its portfolios realize a life-of-mine vision, autonomously managing vehicle traffic, improving fleet situation awareness and introducing drill automation while protecting drivers, pedestrians and equipment in the most demanding environments.

Hexagon’s Mining has acquired Hard-Line, a supplier of mine automation, remote-control technology and mine production optimization. (Photo: Hexagon)

“The pressure to remove humans from dangerous situations where it’s unsafe to operate a manned vehicle is increasing, particularly as mines push deeper underground for minerals and metals. We recognize that remote control is a key enabler of the autonomy required to answer this need, which is one of many reasons we’re so delighted to welcome Hard-Line to the Hexagon family,” expressed Nick Hare, president of Hexagon’s Mining division in Tucson, Ariz.

Hard-Line’s solutions are expected to help strengthen the solution offering with remote control via electronic and hydraulic by-wire technologies, innovation necessary for achieving full autonomy in the mine. Like Hexagon, it believes in an interoperable, OEM-independent system for mining automation, improving safety and productivity, critical to bringing autonomous technology to the wider mining industry.

“With Hexagon’s expertise and our internationally recognized technology – this acquisition really benefits both companies and customers in many ways, said Walter Siggelkow, president of Hard-Line. “While Hard-Line solutions have positively changed how critical mining tasks are accomplished underground by our customers over decades, the geographical footprint achievable with Hexagon will only increase our impact towards safer mines through autonomous processes.”