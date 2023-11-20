HD Hyundai, Avikus NeuBoat win CES 2024 Innovation Awards

(IMAGE: HD Hyundai)

HD Hyundai and its company Avikus NeuBoat, which specializes in autonomous ship navigation, have won CES 2024 Innovation Awards for three projects and solutions:

HD Hyundai’s XiteSolution: Smart Collision Mitigation with Sensor Fusion

HD Hyundai’s X-Agent (AI-based machine assistance for construction equipment)

Avikus NeuBoat’s NeuBoat Navi (autonomous navigation solution for recreational boats)

The CES 2024 Innovation Award wins follow HD Hyundai’s wins in 2023, and the company said its consecutive wins proves “our competence in future technology development, affirming our position as a changemaker in the industry’s paradigm.”

“It is an honor to be recognized in the CES Innovation Awards with other world-class technology companies as we work to prove our commitment to developing future solutions for land and sea,” HD Hyundai said in a press release.

In its first year up for the CES awards, HD Hyundai’s XiteSolution won in two categories, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility and Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps.

The solution features Smart Collision Mitigation with Sensor Fusion, a system that prevents the risk of jobsite accidents by automatically stopping the machine when it detects people or objects within a certain range of the excavator.

HD Hyundai said the XiteSolution is the first to use fusion technology to supplement a machine’s cameras and radars, which increases accuracy in detecting obstacles and distance from equipment compared to machines with a single sensor.

Also winning an award was HD Hyundai’s X-Agent, an AI-based machine-assistance solution for excavators, wheel loaders, articulated dump trucks and other construction equipment. The feature assists with advance machine operation and productivity.

According to HD Hyundai, X-Agent self-recognizes and judges equipment information, site environment and work plan using AI while providing optimized machine operation guidance to the operator.

Finally, Avikus also won a second consecutive CES Innovation Award. Last year, the company won for its NeuBoat product, an autonomous navigation solution for recreational boats, and this year, Avikus was recognized for an updated version called “NeuBoat Navi,” which includes AI cognition and control features, as well as a more user-friendly display.

Held by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the CES Innovation Awards is an annual competition honoring products with outstanding technologies and innovation.

HD Hyundai will exhibit at CES 2024 from Jan. 9-12, in booth number 4517 in the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall.