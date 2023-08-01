Hamofa Group acquires new company

By Julian Buckley01 August 2023

Dieselservice Emmeloord warehouse Dieselservice Emmeloord warehouse (Photo: Hamofa Group)

Belgian engine and part distributor Hamofa has acquired Dieselservice Emmeloord, a Dutch company which specialises in the distribution, maintenance and servicing of diesel engines.

Specific areas of activity at Dieselservice Emmeloord include engine and fuel pump overhaul, plus related machining work.

The company operates across a series of business sectors, including agriculture, marine and transport.

Hamofa and Dieselservice Emmeloord have previously worked together, but the decision to bring the business under the Hamofa Group brand would better support the expanding network.

According to a release from the Hamofa Group, the Netherlands-based company will continue to operate under the same name.

