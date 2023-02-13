Hallite to unveil new hydraulic seals at IFPE

Hallite said it will introduce three new fluid power sealing products at IFPE. The company said the new technologies will focus on reducing environmental impact without compromising to quality and performance.

Hallite’s 730 double-acting piston seal. (Photo: Hallite)

“Sustainable manufacturing processes and what this means for Hallite and our customers is a key driver for everything attendees will see from us at the show, said Andrew Iddeson, Global Technical Director for Hallite. We are testing and working with our suppliers to qualify raw materials that are renewable or recyclable, such as polyurethanes based on bio-sourced polyols, derived from plant-based oils. We look forward to having conversations with customers about our work in these areas.”

In addition, Hallite will also exhibit several legacy products, including the 730 four-section double-acting piston seal, which is designed for applications requiring high position-holding capability, and the asymmetric 605 rod seal that incorporates precision-trimmed sealing lips to provide a dry sealing solution in light and medium-duty applications.

Attendees can also visit Hallite’s dedicated Solutions Center where interactive kiosks will focus on innovation, testing, education and sustainability.

See Hallite at IFPE Booth S-82240