Graco shows auto lube technology at ConExpo

Graco Inc., the Minnesota-based manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, is showcasing its lubrication equipment for the heavy-duty construction and aggregate equipment markets at ConExpo.

Graco’s Dyna-Star lubrication system pump. (Photo: Graco)

At the show Graco will unveil its new single-line parallel grease injector technology, which the company said can deliver significant reductions in maintenance frequency, labor and parts costs. Visitors can compete in an interactive demonstration of the new technology for the chance to win a Graco Ultra Cordless Handheld Airless Paint Sprayer.

Graco’s other innovations in automatic lubrication solutions will be on display, including the Compact Dyna-Star designed specifically for heavy-duty, earth-moving machines in extreme work environments. In addition, Graco will be showcasing the latest in fluid management and fluid control technology. Pulse Fluid Management solutions allow users to monitor how much fluid is used; choose the amount of fluid each technician can dispense; maintain accurate inventory; and streamline processes to improve productivity.

See Graco at ConExpo booth S-61419