Gleaner marks 100th anniversary

AGCO will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Gleaner with its 2023 model year combines. Photo: AGCO

AGCO Corp. will celebrate the centennial anniversary of its Gleaner brand with the 2023 model year.

“From the first self-propelled harvester to our innovative S9 Super Series combines, Gleaner provides the reliability and experience North American farmers count on,” said Matt LeCroy, marketing director, hay and forage North America for AGCO. “We’ve spent a century focused on building the best combine for farmers in the field. Staying true to our core competency allows us to offer higher productivity, better grain quality, and more cost-effective equipment. We’re excited to celebrate this important milestone with Gleaner fans, old and new, as sales open for model year 2023 equipment.”

Meeting harvesting needs

In 1923, Curtis, Edwin, and Ernest Baldwin developed the Gleaner combine to make harvesting more efficient, less labor intensive and more enjoyable for the farmer. Prior to the invention of the self-propelled harvester, crews of up to 12 were required to cut, bind, thresh and bag the grain for storage. The Baldwin brothers, who farmed in central Kansas and ran a custom harvesting crew, recognized the productivity and economic benefits of combining these processes with one machine.

The company said the Baldwin brothers’ approach to quality, comfort and straightforward design remains the guiding principles of every Gleaner combine built since 1923.

Today, the company said Gleaner continues to offer the innovations farmers need for productivity, versatility, and state-of-the-art comfort. Features like the Natural Flow transverse rotor system provide smoother material flow and eliminate pinch points in high-moisture and green-stem conditions. Large-diameter rotors and constant-pitch helical vanes provide more capacity and minimize grain loss for maximum productivity. Additionally, the cabs are designed to keep farmers comfortable during long days in the field with a luxury air-ride seat, an armrest-mounted control console, a large entry door and an advanced climate-control system.

Specialized harvesting experience

The current series of Gleaner combines continues the traditions established by the Baldwin brothers. The S9 Super Series produces better grain samples with less effort and economic input from the farmer, said AGCO, while the fully welded frame and intelligent use of components to transfer power makes the S9 Super Series light and efficient. The Natural Flow processor provides a high-quality grain sample, said the company, while the grain tanks, with a capacity of up to 390 bushels, allow for optimal productivity.

“The simple and straightforward design of the Gleaner combine, that has been refined over the last century, offers our customers an industry-leading harvesting experience,” LeCroy said. “Being single-mindedly focused on designing combine harvesters to suit the farmer in the field allows Gleaner to surpass others in terms of ease of use, industry knowledge and reliability. As we celebrate our 100th anniversary, we continue to look to the future of agriculture and keep our sights focused on designing combines that meet the needs of tomorrow’s farmer.”