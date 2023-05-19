Generac’s new dual fuel portable generator

Generac Power Systems, a global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, has launched a new dual fuel portable generator set for consumer applications. The new Generac GP7500E Dual Fuel portable gen-set is rated 9.4 kW starting watts and 7.5 kW running, which enables it to handle loads such as power tools and sump pumps, as well as other critical loads in the home.

Generac Power Systems has launched the new GP7500E Dual Fuel gen-set. (Photo: Generac)

“At Generac, we’re continually striving to provide consumers with simple, convenient power solutions,” said Kyle Raabe, president of Consumer Power at Generac. “With easy switching from gasoline to liquid propane fuel with just the turn of a dial, the GP7500E is the perfect solution for your next outdoor event, DIY project or as emergency backup power when the ability to use multiple fuel types can mean the difference between light and dark.”

The GP7500E Dual Fuel gen-set is powered by a 420 cc Generac OHV spark-ignited engine, fed by a 7.9 gal. fuel tank that delivers up to a 10-hour runtime at 50% load on gasoline. The engine can also operate on LP gas at the turn of a dial switch. The gen-set has an electric starter and recoil starter and includes safety features such as the low-oil shutdown and Generac’s COsense technology that automatically shuts the engine down when toxic levels of carbon monoxide are detected.

The generator delivers 120/420 V ac at 60 Hz, with the power distributed through four 120 V duplex GFCI outlets and one 120/240 V twist lock outlet. The control panel also includes two 20 amp circuit breakers, a start/run/off switch and an hourmeter.