FPT introduces new power units, batteries

FPT Industrial’s Bauma stand showed an extension to the company’s Stage 5 engine line-up as well as a complete offering of power units, compact hybrid solutions and new battery packs. The company said that power outputs from 40 to 670 kW and displacements from 2.8 to 20 L means it covers the needs of all construction machines and stationary applications.

“With the latest additions to our off-road construction equipment range, we are not just expanding our product portfolio,” said Fabio Rigon, vice president EMEA at FPT Industrial. “We are also putting ourselves in the best position to fulfill all our customers’ needs, delivering innovative, sustainable and easy-to-install solutions for both vehicle-based and stationary applications.”

F28 PowerPak

A new version of the F28 PowerPack made its debut at Bauma 2022. (Photo: FPT)

A new version of the F28 PowerPack made its debut at the trade show in Munich, Germany in October.

Delivering the performance of a 3.4 L engine in a 2 L package, the company said it is a single engine solution when there are space constraints and high performance is essential.

For installation flexibility, the maintenance-free after-treatment pack comes as either a ready-to-use, engine mounted solution, or an individual pack for OEM applications. Oil change intervals of 600 hours contribute to further lowering operating costs.

Plug and play power solutions

The N45 PowerPack and Cursor 9 PowerPack, together with the F28 PowerPack, are the latest additions to the FPT Industrial’s already comprehensive offering of power units.

The company said its aim is to offer a series of plug and play power solutions for a larger number of stationary and semi-stationary construction equipment applications, such as drills, hydraulic power units, concrete pumps and crushers.

FPT Industrial’s PowerPacks feature a single layout for Stage 5 and Tier 4 final for markets with different emission standards.

The compact ATS pack, including the urea injection system and all required sensors and manifolds, eliminates the need for a dedicated exhaust system. Installation is easy, said the company, thanks to rigorous testing of fluid dynamics, layout, and sensor positioning. A set of options such as alternators, starters, water and air preheating and different urea tank sizes provide further flexibility for customer installations.

F28 Hybrid

First shown during ConExpo in Las Vegas in 2020, the F28 Hybrid was said to demonstrate FPT Industrial’s commitment to providing zero-emission solutions for the construction equipment sector.

The hybrid powertrain has a diesel engine paired with an e-flywheel, combining high performance and low fuel consumption in an easy to install package, said the company. It is a solution for compact construction equipment and rental units, such as AWPs, telehandlers, pumps, welders, chippers and trenchers.

The in-line four-cylinder engine delivers a maximum power of 75 hp, while the electric motor adds 27 hp of continuous power and 40 hp of peak power. The integration of the engine’s hybrid architecture is based on FPT Industrial’s proprietary control software.

Battery packs

Made in partnership with Microvast, the FPT eBS 42 battery pack is an advanced energy storage solution for zero emissions construction equipment.