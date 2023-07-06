FPT Industrial signs Canadian engine distributor

FPT Industrial announced a strategic partnership that allows Klassen Diesel, a distributor of diesel engines for marine and industrial applications, to represent FPT Industrial in Canada’s British Columbia and Yukon provinces.

Klassen Diesel will represent FPT Industrial in Western Canada’s British Columbia and Yukon provinces. (Photo: FPT Industrial)

“FPT Industrial is pleased to welcome Klassen Diesel to our distribution network in North America,” said Braden Cammauf, vice president of FPT Industrial Brand North America. “Klassen Diesel’s strength and reputation in diesel engine sales and supporting their customers makes them a great fit for the brand family. They will be able to offer their customers a wider range of engines from 42 to 1000 hp to fulfill their needs.”

Founded in 1965 and based in Delta, B.C., Canada, Klassen Diesel has grown through the sale of marine engines and generator sets to construction companies, fisheries, forestry, mining and other end-users. The company’s marine engines power a range of vessels, from water taxis on Vancouver, B.C.’s inner harbor to salmon seiners and tenders in Alaska, tuna boats off Hawaii, and squidders off the coast of California.

Klassen supports the products it sells.

“I am excited for Klassen Diesel to become part of the FPT Industrial family,” said Brent Klassen, president of Klassen Diesel. “With FPT Industrial’s full line of industrial and marine engines, we see great potential for growth in the markets we serve.”

FPT Industrial said it manufactures more than 500,000 engines globally each year. For the North American market, it provides dedicated solutions with Tier 4 final no-DPF technology (HI-eSCR system).