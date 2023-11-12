FPT Industrial shows agricultural engine range at Agritechnica 2023

Sylvain Blaise, president, Powertrain Business Unit, with the XC13 H2 engine (Photo: DPI)

FPT Industrial, part of the Iveco Group, has presented its full lineup of engines for agricultural applications at Agritechnica 2023 (Hall 15, Stand J07). The trade fair is taking place at Deutsche Messe in Hanover, Germany (12 – 18 November).

The company took the opportunity to unveil the XC13 hydrogen internal combustion engine. The XC13 hydrogen is part of the multi-fuel, single base model range. Designed with a common core, the engines use different heads to allow the use hydrogen, diesel and biomethane/natural gas.

The range has been designed to maximise part sharing to improve standardisation, which should support a more streamlined part sourcing procedure.

In addition, the XC13 engines will help to drive sustainability, reducing the environmental impact of agricultural operations.

Also on show was a battery pack for electrified agricultural machines. The packs are advanced energy-storage solutions for zero-emissions agricultural equipment, delivering best-in-class energy density.

Another engine on display was the N67 Natural Gas, designed specifically for tractors. Delivering the same performance as a diesel equivalent in terms of power, torque and durability, the N67 NG is said to offer ‘an unchanged customer experience’, while reducing the carbon footprint of agricultural operations.

The engine is said to support near net-zero carbon emissions when running on biomethane collected from farm slurry, enabling a circular ecosystem.

The N67 features in the New Holland T6.180 Methane Power tractor, voted ‘Sustainable Tractor of the Year 2022’.