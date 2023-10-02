FPT Industrial’s solutions for buses

FPT Industrial is exhibiting at Busworld 2023 (Bruxelles, Belgium, 7-12 October 2023) its solutions for bus and coach applications, both with internal combustion engines and with electric powertrain components.

At Busworld 2023, FPT Industrial will showcase three electric powertrain products that are manufactured in the company new, dedicated ePowertrain plant in Turin, Italy.

The first is the 37-kWh eBS37 EVO battery pack for minibuses, which has ECE R100.3 safety features, an energy density of up to 140 Wh/kg and up to eight years’ warranty.

This battery pack adopts the first battery management system (BMS) developed by FPT Industrial, the eBM5, which features enhanced algorithms.

The third product on display is the 69-kWh eBS69 battery pack for buses, with an energy density of up to 178 Wh/kg and up to ten years’ warranty.

FPT Industrial will also be communicating about its recent partnership with Reefilla, a Turin-based start-up offering predictive mobile charging services for commercial fleets and private users. The eBS37 battery pack is part of this partnership for a pilot project that gives a second life to batteries from commercial vehicles and minibuses.

FPT Industrial and Reefilla have partnered in the field of mobile charging services for commercial vehicles

Once the eBS37 batteries are no longer suitable for electric traction, they will be delivered to Reefilla which will recover the modules and over 50% of internal components, to be installed in the company’s Fillee mobile power banks, to recharge electric vehicles.

Besides electric components with its ePowertrain lineup, FPT Industrial will also present its internal combustion engine solutions: a complete range from 3- to 8.7-L displacement of diesel and natural gas engines for minibuses, city and intercity buses, and coaches.

FPT Industrial will present at Busworld its new natural gas N67 NG engine delivering up to 285 hp power and 1250 Nm torque, with low fuel consumption and reduced noise.

The engine adopts the company’s multipoint stochiometric combustion, achieving a reduction of up to 15% in CO2 emissions compared to equivalent diesel enigines.

The N67 NG engine is compliant with Euro 6 Step E emissions regulations in Europe and is optimized for operation in city and intercity buses.

FPT Industrial’s booth at Busworld (Hall 4, 424) will host also a section dedicated to Customer Service for all the company’s offering dedicated to the bus market.