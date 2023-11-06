FPT Industrial’s solutions for agriculture

FPT Industrial exhibits at Agritechnica 2023 in hall 15, booth J07, showcasing the new FPT Industrial XC13: the first multi-fuel single-base engine that will see in Hannover the premiere of its hydrogen version.

The engine has been designed with a common core and optimized to be run with multiple fuels including diesel, natural gas, biomethane, hydrogen and renewable fuels.

Responding to the growing interest in electrified solutions in the agricultural sector, FPT Industrial will also exhibit its battery packs for zero-emissions agricultural equipment.

Other engine types on display will be:

the F28 engine in its hybrid version, featuring a diesel engine paired with an e-flywheel. The in-line four-cylinder engine delivers a maximum power of 75 hp (55 kW), while the electric motor adds 27 hp (20 kW) of continuous power and 40 hp (30 kW) of peak power. Its integrated layout allows for plug & play replacement of larger diesel versions.





The F36 PowerPack compliant with EU Stage 5 emissions regulations. A compact aftertreatment system (ATS) pack is installed on the engine and includes the urea injection system and all required sensors and manifolds.





The N45 engine in the NEF family, is available now in the 204-hp (147-kW) version and, with its efficiency, EGR-free and maintenance-free ATS layout, insures service intervals up to 1 200 hours.





The N67 Natural Gas engine was specifically designed for open-field tractors and delivers the same performance as its diesel equivalent in terms of power, torque and durability. The engine can achieve near-net-zero carbon emissions when running on biomethane.

Finally, FPT Industrial will dedicate some space on its booth to Customer Service – Uptime, with tailored-made solutions for the customers to care for reliability, protection and uptime.