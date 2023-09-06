FPT C16 turbo engine debuts in Steiger 715 tractor

Case IH’s new Steiger 715 Quadtrac tractor. (Photo: Case IH)

The all-new FPT C16 TST two-stage turbo engine made its debut in the Case IH Steiger 715 Quadtrac tractor at Farm Progress Show 2023, one of the largest outdoor agricultural shows in the U.S., held August 29 to 31 in Decatur, IL.

FPT Industrial, a brand of Iveco Group, displayed the C16 TST alongside the Steiger 715 Quadtrac to highlight its partnership with Case IH. The new engine was developed in collaboration with Case IH specifically for this tractor and tailored to four-wheel-drive models. It provides a 15% increase in power to meet the demands of higher acreage operations and over 6% more torque compared to the previous C13 TST-powered Steiger 645.

The 15.9 L, Stage V/Tier 4 Final C16 TST featured in the 715 Quadtrac is rated 715 hp at 2,100 rpm and 778 peak hp at 1,900 rpm. Max torque is 2,401 lb.-ft. at 1,400 rpm. It is paired with a 16-speed PowerDrive transmission with automatic productivity management. The result, said Case IH, is more power to the ground, greater speed to cover more acres in a day and the ability to pull larger implements more quickly.

The FPT C16 TST two-stage turbo engine was shown alonside the Steiger 715 Quadtract at Farm Progress Show. (Photo: KHL Staff)

The C16 TST has been reinforced in a number of aspects, FPT noted. Its EGR-free combustion chamber was improved to allow for an increased maximum pressure up to 220 bar (3,191 psi), and intermediate cooling and high torque availability for fast load response. The second-generation common rail injection system operates at up to 2,500 bar (36,259 psi) to maximize engine efficiency and reduce fluid consumption, the company noted. Other benefits include a maintenance-free HI-eSCR aftertreatment system with no DPF and 600-hour oil service intervals. Fuel capacity on the tractor has also been increased to 520 gal.

In addition to the engine, the 715 introduces the new heavy-duty Quadtrac undercarriage, which is designed to deliver the traction needed to keep up with the engine’s horsepower, Case IH said. The longer track (increased by 305 mm) improves flotation to reduce soil compaction. Other advantages include enhanced maneuverability, visibility and roadability to improve the driving experience in and out of the field. Four-point cabin suspension further ensures a smoother ride and comfort for the operator, the company noted.

The 715 Quadtrac’s new hood design, redesigned exhaust and LED lighting deliver improved sightlines for a 27% increase in visibility.

Further enhancing the tractor’s performance is AFS AccuGuide steering system, which enables pass-to-pass accuracy with customizable, repeatable accuracy levels to match operation requirements. AFS AccuTurn allows for hands-free steering and automatic, repeatable end-row turns. Dual Pro 1200 displays provide access to additional real-time data across the fleet, which Case IH said enables operations to make faster, more informed decisions.

The Steiger 715 Quadtrac is currently open for orders.

Farmall celebrates next century

In recognition of the 100th year of its Farmall tractor brand, Case IH provided a glimpse of what lies in store for the brand’s future during Farm Progress by unveiling the Farmall 75C Electric “smart” tractor.

Case IH’s Farmall 75C Electric “smart” tractor. (Photo: Case IH)

The 75C electric tractor is designed to deliver diesel-like performance with an average runtime of four hours, fast recharging capability and safe, easy to use automated technology features, according to the company.

“With fuel costs rising and ever-changing regulations, tractor operators need smarter, more efficient power to get the job done,” said Joe Miller, Case IH Global Product Marketing Manager for Tractors. “We know there are parts of the country looking toward electric to maintain vineyards, clear airfields or manage small herds of livestock and our electric tractor will meet these needs.”

Case IH said the tractor will be available for limited orders in specific markets starting in Q1 2024.