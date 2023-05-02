Fluid System Components acquires Norcan Fluid Power

Fluid System Components, Inc. (FSC), a global provider of hydraulic power system solutions, has announced the acquisition of Norcan Fluid Power Company (Norcan), a fluid power distributor serving multiple mobile and industrial industries ranging from British Columbia to Western Ontario. FSC said the acquisition – which will expand FSC’s capabilities and reach in North America – represents the latest example of its strategic objective to invest in and strengthen its position as a value-added fluid power distributor.

FSC’s acquisition of Norcan Fluid Power will expand FSC’s capabilities and reach in North America. (Photo: Fluid System Components)

Norcan has been in business for nearly 50 years, offering substantial fluid power and pneumatic product service and engineering experience to help troubleshoot and provide solutions to customers’ machine or process needs. It is the largest Canadian distributor of Bosch Rexroth products and, according to FSC, will now become the only distributor of the Bosch Rexroth product line to span both the U.S. and Canada.

Chad Trinkner, CEO of FSC, sees the acquisition a positive opportunity for both companies. “Norcan’s longstanding reputation for providing superior fluid power solutions aligns with our core values of ingenuity, competence, dependability and reliability. This acquisition provides an excellent opportunity for both companies to grow and thrive together,” he commented.

FSC will gain access to Norcan’s technical engineering, service and application knowledge, while Norcan will have access to FSC’s OEM presence through design, fabrication, installation and testing expertise along with the resources of a larger company. Once the acquisition is finalized, Norcan Fluid Power Company will become a division of FSC, providing the group with an expanded geographical footprint and service offering.

“Working together, we’ll be able to strengthen our ability to provide unmatched collective engineering expertise and take our customer service capabilities to the next level,” said Trinker, “being there from the beginning, supporting them along the way after installation and helping them with timely transitions to new Rexroth technologies when they come into the market.”