Flexxaire’s patented new fan blade

Flexxaire Inc., the Canadian manufacturer of reversible fan systems for mobile equipment applications, has developed a new fan blade technology engineered to optimize engine cooling airflow while reducing weight and complexity.

Flexxaire’s new FlexxPerformance reversible fan blade.

While reversible fans have typically required counterweights to move back and forth between standard and reverse pitch, the FlexxPerformance blade is designed as an offset blade, allowing the blade to act as a counterweight, thus eliminating the need for any additional counterweighting. The new patented technology reduces pitching centrifugal forces by adjusting the pitch of the blade, and the result is an aggressive reversible blade that is lighter than anything else on the market, the company said.

Available in a large diameter range, the new FlexxPerformance blade is suitable for a wide range of applications including excavators, telehandlers, tractors and backhoe loaders. Final fan designs may include six- or eight-blade designs that will work with pneumatic or hydraulic drives.

Flexxaire reversible fan systems are designed to adjust the fan blade pitch to automatically clean the radiator and optimize engine performance. When paired with the company’s Infinite Variable Pitch (IVP) controls, which recognizes the cooling needs of the engine and adjusts the airflow by adjusting the blade pitch from zero to 40º, the systems can optimize performance, reduce overcooling, save fuel, reduce emissions and lower noise emissions.