First Sakai oscillating soil compactor in production

The Sakai SV414ND is an 8-ton class soil roller powered by a Cummins QSF 2.8 with 74 hp built in Georgia. (Photo: Sakai)

Sakai America Inc. has completed the first production unit of the new SV414ND model with user-selectable oscillation and vibration which the company said will prevent the need for separate machines. Prior to this, contractors have had only one brand from which to source oscillating soil compactors.

“This is a product we have been testing in the field for quite some time and are excited to finally launch.” said Brad Belvin, manager, Sales & Marketing. “We’ve had tremendous success with our asphalt ND line and heard no shortage of contractor requests to bring similar selectable oscillation/vibration drums to the soil side of the business.”

Oscillating soil compactors are typically used in regulated no-vibe areas due to soil type and in situations where compaction must be achieved but with reduction in felt vibrations, noise, and damage to nearby structures.

Like other ND designated models from Sakai, the SV414ND features oscillation and vibration capability in the same drum. The company said the machine’s oscillation is gear-driven, saving equipment managers the time, hassle, and expense of belt servicing.

The SV414ND is an 8-ton class 67 in. soil roller powered by a Cummins QSF 2.8 diesel engine rated 74 hp and is built in Adairsville, Ga.

The new roller is now available to order from all of its U.S. and Canadian dealers.