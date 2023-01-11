Fersa Group acquires majority stake in Indian manufacturer

Fersa Group, a smart mobility solutions and powertrain components provider headquartered in Zaragoza, Spain, announced it has become a major investor in Delux Bearings, a Mumbai, India-based company dedicated to the manufacture of bearings and electromechanical components for various types of machinery and light and heavy commercial vehicles.

Photo: Fersa Group

With this investment, Fersa Group will have access to Delux Bearing’s knowledge and experience in bearings and advanced electronic applications for the powertrain of electric and conventional vehicles, which are complementary to those manufactured by Fersa, the company said. It also allows Fersa to diversify its product range and meet market needs and trends that require solutions that improve efficiency and reduce friction in applications.

The move also expands Fersa’s production capacity, strengthens its position as a supplier in the automotive sector and generates synergies in innovation and R&D, as well as in operations and costs by reinforcing its global supply chain, Fersa added.

“With this investment, Fersa Group takes another step forward in its growth strategy, its commitment to sustainable technology and global presence,” said Pedro Pablo Andreu, COO, Fersa Group.

Delux Bearings will maintain its independence under the management of its founders, the Rathod family. Commenting in the investment by Fersa, Rohan Rathod, CEO, stated, “For us, Fersa Group is a global and international platform to showcase our local talent. In addition, we have partnered with a great family and company whose values and principles reflect our own.”

The partnership will help boost Delux’s growth in local and international markets, he noted, while allowing it to reach international OEM and aftermarket customers it could not previously access.

According to Fersa Group, the investment is another step forward in its mission to be a leading global provider of powertrain components, especially in heavy-duty vehicles. The group closed 2022 with €165 million in turnover, 57% increase over 2021, and expects to exceed €200 million in turnover in 2023.