Fecon acquired by Windjammer Capital

Fecon LLC, a global manufacturer of heavy-duty forestry mulching equipment and related forestry accessories, announced that LFM Capital has sold the company to Windjammer Capital Investors. No financial details were provided.

Fecon was founded in 1992 and is based in Lebanon, Ohio. The company serves a variety of end markets, including utility and infrastructure maintenance, right of way/site development, fire prevention and other applications. Its products include the Bull Hog forestry mulcher, a range of attachments for vegetation management and a short line of tracked tractors and carriers powered by Cummins diesel engines. The company’s products are sold through equipment dealers and distributors worldwide.

“We are appreciative of the guidance provided by the LFM team, which allowed Fecon to confidently pursue a number of strategic and operational priorities that have enabled strong growth over the last three years,” said Fecon CEO Bob Dieckman. “We are excited about partnering with the Windjammer Capital team and look forward to the company’s continued success.”

With offices in California and Massachusetts, Windjammer Capital specializes in acquiring niche manufacturers in a range of industries.

“Fecon is a great example of the type of business Windjammer seeks for investment – a niche market leader, delivering mission critical products and services with a solid market position,” said Matt Anderson, managing director at Windjammer. “Fecon’s strong market positioning, bolstered by robust vegetation management trends offers great opportunity for growth, both organically and through acquisition. We’re excited to partner with Bob and the Fecon team to further bolster their market-leading capabilities.”