Farm Progress Show attracts ag innovations

The Farm Progress Show, the largest outdoor farm event in the U.S., has attracted the leading companies in agricultural production, mechanization and technology from North America and globally. The event is taking place in Decatur, Ill., August 29-31.

The event will host more than 600 exhibitors, giving visitors the opportunity to see the latest equipment, seed, crop chemicals, field demonstrations, livestock handling and equine events, Ride ‘n Drive and more. Farmers and ranchers from across North America and around the world visit the Farm Progress Show to see agriculture’s latest product introductions, meet face-to-face with agribusiness professionals and gain hands-on knowledge.

Just some of the companies scheduled to exhibit include:

AGCO will showcase the new Massey Ferguson 500R Series Sprayer. (Photo: AGCO)

AGCO plans to highlight its new Massey Ferguson 500R Series Sprayer, a new offering for the North American market featuring LiquidLogic technology and added comfort features, as well as two new Hesston by Massey Ferguson baler models. The company will also display a specially wrapped centennial combine to commemorate the 100th anniversary of its Gleaner brand. In addition, the Fendt brand will be showing its full product line, offering live demonstrations of precision ag technology and providing sneak peaks of its Rogator spray technology and the all-new 200 Vario tractor, and more.

Multinational off-highway tire manufacturer BKT will be showing its extensive product range for all types of farming activities, including four models of its AGRIMAX tire line, suitable for a variety of agricultural equipment applications, including sprayers, harvesters, combines, spreaders, tractors and more. The company will also exhibit select models of bias tires, tires for ATV and gardening applications and its EARTHMAX SR 30 All Steel radial tire for loaders and articulated dump trucks.

JCB will display its new 560-80 AGRI XTRA telehandler along with other material handling equipment, tractors and more. (Photo: JCB)

JCB will show a variety of compact and material handling equipment, as well as two of its FASTRAC tractor models. In addition, it will highlight the new 560-80 AGRI XTRA telehandler, featuring an advanced DualTech transmission. The design combines a hydrostatic and powershift transmission into one, allowing the machine to reach speeds up to 25 mph. Powered by a 145-hp JCB EcoMax engine, the telehandler has a maximum lift capacity of 12,000 lbs. and a maximum lift height of 25 ft. 10 in.

John Deere plans to feature its latest farm equipment and technology, including new hay tools and technology, its ExactShot, FurrowVision and See & Spray Premium technology and its autonomous tillage solutions. Product and technology experts will guide visitors through an up-close look at a range of equipment and software, including those noted, as well as the newest round balers and utility tractors, air seeding technology, sprayers, drapers, GPS-based technologies and more. (Learn more: John Deere moves further in the field of autonomy

Solinftec’s Solix Sprayer robot is designed to detect and spray weeds. (Photo: Solinftec)

Solinftec will offer the chance to explore its unique product offerings, including the Solix AG Robotics Sprayer, which carries out precise application of herbicides. Powered by four solar panels, the sprayer is also integrated with the artificial intelligence platform ALICE, which provides the most appropriate wind speed recommendations and best times for spraying crops. (Learn more: Solinftec’s autonomous robot monitors crop changes, conditions)

Solectrac, Inc. will highlight its battery-electric tractor technology, including the compact four-wheel-drive e25G and e25H zero-emission models, suited for hobby farms, golf courses, sports fields, municipalities and more. The company also recently announced the addition of the eUT+, a zero-emission version of a conventional 80- to 90-hp tractor but with instant torque and high peak power capabilities. It is designed to fit between vineyard and orchard rows.

Takeuchi will display equipment and attachments suited for ag applications. (Photo: Takeuchi)

First-time exhibitor Takeuchi will bring a selection of compact equipment to its booth to showcase how it can be used to get more work done in agricultural applications. It will display mini excavators ranging from 1 to 9 tons, compact track loaders rated up to 110 hp and a TW80 compact wheel loader, plus various attachments designed to enable quick work of tasks around the farm.

The 2023 model Big Bud 700 will be displayed in the Titan International booth. Ron Harmon, its creator, will also be on hand during the show. (Photo: Big Equipment Company)

Tire supplier Titan International is partnering with Big Equipment Company in bringing a new 2023 model Big Bud 700 to the Titan booth. Big Equipment’s first new Big Bud tractor in 40 years, the Big Bud 700 is built upon a 1.5-in. thick frame and heavy-duty Cat 988 HD axles typically used on large mining loaders, and is driven by a 640-hp Caterpillar drivetrain. The new model is available with multiple Titan Low Sidewall Technology (LSW) configuration tire options. Titan will also show its latest tire technologies.

To learn more about the Farm Progress Show and its exhibitors, visit www.farmprogressshow.com.