Experts talk ag equipment electrification at Agritechnica

Agritechnica, which will take place Nov. 12-18 in Hanover, Germany, will host top speakers from international agricultural technology and agriculture opportunities on its Expert Stages. One such presentation, sponsored by Diesel Progress International, will be a roundtable Q&A discussion on the topic “Electrifying Agricultural Machines: The Quiet Revolution”, held Tuesday, November 14 at 11.00 CET, in Hall 17, Stand H02.

Praveen Penmetsa, co-founder and CEO, Monarch Tractor

This educational Q&A session will bring together representatives from leading agricultural equipment and component suppliers to discuss the advantages of electrification in agricultural machinery, including zero emissions and low to zero noise levels, as well as the technologies available to transition tractors and other machines away from fossil fuel-based power systems.

One of the featured speakers will be Praveen Penmetsa, co-founder and CEO of Monarch Tractor, a startup that developed the MK-V, which the company describes as “the world’s first 100% electric, driver optional, connected tractor.” Monarch Tractor is offering its “smart” tractors for direct sale plus licenses the technology to other tractor manufacturers, including one of the ag industry’s largest OEMs.

Penmetsa has over 20 years of experience in translating audacious visions into commercial technologies, the company said, ranging from micro-mobility to eVTOL aircrafts often at the intersection of mobility, energy & robotics and now finding application in farming. He is currently the CEO/co-founder of Monarch Tractor and chairman at Motivo Engineering.

The roundtable Q&A discussion will take place on the Expert Stage: Systems & Components, which will cover the latest developments on the topics of “Environment and Safety”, “Innovative Powertrain technologies”, “Networking and Automation” and “Digital Services”. Find the full list of scheduled presentations to be hosted on this stage here.

Agritechnica is an international showcase for the global agricultural machinery industry and the forum for future crop production issues. To learn more, visit www.agritechnica.com.