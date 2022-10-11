Epiroc wins large equipment order for Chinese mine

Epiroc will supply underground mining equipment, include Simba production drilling rigs, for a new iron ore mine in China. (Photo: Epiroc)

Epiroc has secured a large order for its underground mining equipment from Luannan Macheng Mining in China. Part of the Shougang Group, Luannan Macheng Mining ordered several dozen machines with automation features, including loaders and rigs for face drilling, production drilling and rock reinforcement. The total order is valued at more than MSEK 300 ($26.6 million USD).

The equipment ordered includes:

Scooptram loaders, some of which are electrically powered Scooptram EST 1030 models;

Simba production drilling rigs;

Boomer face drilling rigs;

and Boltec rock reinforcement rigs.

Automation features for many of the machines include Epiroc’s Rig Control System, which makes them ready for automation and remote control; and ABC (Advanced Boom Control) Total, which enables drilling a sequence of holes (full round) automatically.

All of the equipment will be used at the new Macheng iron ore mine in Hebei Province in northern China. Epiroc will also supply some rock drills and other consumables, as well as on-site services.

“Epiroc and Shougang Group have a productive partnership going back many years,” said Epiroc President and CEO Helena Hedblom. “We look forward to supporting them with highly productive and sustainable solutions at their new Macheng mine.”