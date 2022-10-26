Epiroc to acquire manufacturer of excavator attachments

Epiroc, a partner in the mining and infrastructure industries, has agreed to acquire the business of Wain-Roy, a U.S. manufacturer of excavator attachments for the construction industry. Terms were not disclosed.

Epiroc has acquired Wisconsin-based Wain-Roy. (Photo: Epiroc)

The Wain-Roy business, with a manufacturing site in Kronenwetter, Wis., is part of Oregon Tool, Inc. The company’s customers are mainly in the United States. Wain-Roy has about 100 employees and annual revenues of about $18 million (MSEK 200).

“Wain-Roy is known for its high-quality products and competence,” said Helena Hedblom, Epiroc President and CEO. “This acquisition will strengthen our presence in the North American construction market and increase our capacity for manufacturing advanced attachments in that region.”

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter 2022.

With roots back to 1947, Wain-Roy manufacturers a range of attachments for compact and full-size excavators as well as loader backhoes and skid-steer equipment.