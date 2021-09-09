Epiroc gets big China mining order

Epiroc’s Boomer S2 face drilling rig is part of the order by Dazhong Mining.

Epiroc, the Swedish supplier of mining and infrastructure machines, said it has won a large order for mining equipment and service from Dazhong Mining Co. Ltd. in China. The machines will be used to expand two of its underground iron ore mines.

Dazhong Mining has ordered a variety of rigs for face drilling, production and rock reinforcement for use at the Zhouyoufang and Zhongxinji mines in the Anhui Province. The order is valued at about MSEK 200 million (US$23.27 million). In addition to the equipment, the order includes onsite service and training including sophisticated simulators, which are designed to provide a safe and realistic environment to enhance the skills of machine operators.

Dazhong Mining is rated as a national Green Mine Enterprise, meaning it is recognized for its sustainable way of mining. The company also purchased a large number of machines from Epiroc in 2020.

“Epiroc is happy to team up again with Dazhong Mining so it can expand its operations further while strengthening safety, sustainability and productivity,” said Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s president and CEO.

The machines ordered include Boomer face drilling rigs, Simba production drilling rigs, and Boltec and Cabletec rock reinforcement rigs. The machines will be equipped with Epiroc’s telematics system, which allows for intelligent monitoring of machine performance and productivity in real-time, and most of the units will have Epiroc’s Rig Control System, RCS, installed, which makes them ready for automation and remote control.

The equipment will be delivered in 2021 and 2022.