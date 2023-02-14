Engine air filter solutions from Knaus

By Mike Brezonick14 February 2023

Canadian company Knaus Air Solutions will present its Paragon intake pre-cleaner filters at ConExpo-Con/Agg. Designed specifically to support off-highway machinery such as construction and agricultural machinery, the pre-filters are designed to deliver high particulate removal efficiency to increase the life of engine air filters.

Knaus air cleaner The Paragon air intake pre-cleaner. (Photo: Knaus)

Knaus said the Paragon pre-cleaners offer superior separation efficiency with minimal added air restriction, which should support air flow through to the main filter and the combustion chamber. The proprietary design of the Paragon filter should help to reduce filter replacement, reducing cost and machine downtime while also support reduced fuel consumption.

See Knaus Air Solutions at ConExpo booth S-65113

