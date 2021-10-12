Engine advancements subject of Summit panel

While much attention has been focused on new technologies such as batteries and electrification, diesel engines are likely to be around for some time to come. And how engines are being improved is the subject of a panel discussion at the upcoming Diesel Progress Summit.

The Diesel Progress Summit (DPS) is a unique one-day conference and awards dinner for the engine and powertrain technology industries. The theme of the Summit, now in its third year, is “Powertrain Technologies for Today and Tomorrow” and the event will focus on the dramatic changes in engines and powertrains that are being driven by regulations and advances in hybrid, electrification and other technologies.

One of the highlights of the afternoon will be the Roundtable on Advancing Diesel Engine Technologies. Each of the experts on the panel will first deliver a presentation on the state of the art in their particular segments of engine technology, followed by a lively question and answer session.

The experts on the panel are:

Alexander Freitag, VP of Engineering, Powertrain Solutions at Bosch, who will discuss improvements in fuel injection technology.

Justin Hopkins, New Product Development lead, Eaton Vehicle Group, who will talk about in-cylinder technologies, including cylinder deactivation.

Nicholas Morley, director of Engineering at Tenneco, who will discuss advancements in engine aftertreatment technology.

Questions from the audience will be welcomed for this session.

There will also be an afternoon session discussing The Potential of Hydrogen Combustion Engines. Easily one of the hottest topics in today’s engine world, the session will be presented by Bernhard Raser of AVL, one of the world’s leading engineering consultancies which has undertaken several hydrogen engine development projects over the last several years.

The day will conclude with an evening reception and dinner, which will be highlighted by the presentation of the Diesel Progress Awards, meant to honor excellent and achievement in several categories.

To see the full program schedule and complete registration details, go to https://dieselprogresssummit.com/