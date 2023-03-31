Enginaire, BreatheSafe merger to form new company

The latest news in the air quality industry comes from Janesville, Wis., with the merger of Enginaire and BreatheSafe and the formation of a new

BreatheSafe offers fully customisable high-pressure HEPA filtration system kits designed to protect operators and machines. When paired with the company’s Inpress TS controller, intelligence is added to the system. (Photo: BreatheSafe)

company: AireSafe International.

Enginaire holds numerous patents and awards for the pre-cleaners and air filtration systems it has supplied to OEMs for more than 45 years. Meanwhile, BreatheSafe, based in Carole Park, Queensland, Australia, is newer entrant to the off-highway equipment market, with roots that go back to 2004. It has won industry recognition for its intelligent cabin pressurization and air filtration systems.

The merged entity which will be led by Nick Johnstone, founder of BreatheSafe, and will market the combined product ranges of BreatheSafe and

Enginaire under their respective brand names.

As part of the move, BreatheSafe announced that OnGuard, its ISO 23875 compliant intelligent cabin air quality management solution for high-regulation occupied environments, will be available through Enginaire in North America.

Plans are reportedly underway to expand the Enginaire manufacturing plant in Janesville to produce OnGuard and the other associated components to deliver improved service to global customers seeking to comply with the ISO 23875 standard.

“By combining the resources and products of both companies,” said Johnstone, “the business can continue to evolve and establish a market leading position in the premium air quality management segment, for both occupied and unoccupied applications.”