Electrification highlighted at DP Summit

Komatsu Mining’s experience with hybrid equipment will be the focus of a presentation at the Diesel Progress Summit.

Electrification and hybrid techology will be major focuses at the upcoming Diesel Progress Summit.

The Diesel Progress Summit (DPS) is a unique one-day conference and awards dinner for the engine and powertrain technology industries. The theme of the Summit, now in its third year, is “Powertrain Technologies for Today and Tomorrow” and the event will focus on the dramatic changes in engines and powertrains that are being driven by regulations and advances in hybrid, electrification and other technologies.

“There has never been a greater need for relevant and authoritative information on the power technologies used in on-highway, off-highway, marine and stationary equipment,” said Mike Brezonick, vice president of Editorial for Diesel Progress, Diesel Progress International and New Power Progress. “If you work with engines, powertrains and new power technologies, or use them in your products, this is an essential event.”

There will be several presentations discussing electrification. A discussion on Electrification in Mining will be presented by Matthew Eaglen, global lead for Off-highway Electrification Sales and Strategy at Dana Inc.

Tim Wittig, general manager, Power Specialty Products at battery specialist EnerySys will talk on Batteries and Charging Issues in Industrial Vehicles, with the Growth of Commercial Electric Vehicles will be the topic for Ann Rundle, vice president of Electrification & Autonomy at ACT Research.

There will also be a session discussing Experience with Diesel Hybrid Machines, presented by Jesse Dubberly, Loader Product director at Komatsu Mining.

The day will conclude with an evening reception and dinner, which will be highlighted by the presentation of the Diesel Progress Awards, meant to honor excellent and achievement in several categories.

To see the full program schedule and complete registration details, go to https://dieselprogresssummit.com/