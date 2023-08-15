Eaton renames Vehicle Group, eMobility businesses

Peter Denk, president, Eaton’s Mobility Group. (Photo: Business Wire)

Intelligent power management company Eaton has announced a new name for its Vehicle Group and eMobility businesses. Eaton said the new Mobility Group represents its focus on providing solutions across the propulsion spectrum and meeting the evolving needs of its customers from internal combustion to electrified or a combination of both.

“Our new name, Mobility Group, leverages our 100-plus years of diverse experience in the vehicle space and Eaton’s extensive electrical background at a time when the industry is quickly becoming a mixed market of internal combustion and electrified vehicles,” said Pete Denk, president, Eaton’s Mobility Group.

Eaton will continue to offer traditional powertrain solutions as manufacturers and the industry determine optimal propulsion systems based on market demands.

To support increasing degrees of electrification, the Mobility Group offers a suite of technologies, including power distribution solutions, power electronics and transmissions that improve safety, efficiency, and performance.

Power connection solutions were introduced following the acquisition in 2022 of Royal Power Solutions, a global leader in the development and production of critical high-precision power- and signal-distribution components.

The principal markets for the Mobility Group are original equipment manufacturers of on- and off-highway vehicles and aftermarket customers.