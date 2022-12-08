Dr. Otto Preiss to leave Rolls-Royce in April 2023

Rolls-Royce Power Systems announced that Dr. Otto Preiss, chief technology officer (CTO) and chief operating officer (COO) for the business unit, will not be renewing his contract, which runs through April 30, 2023. Preiss was named COO, and was added to the company’s Management Board, in April 2020. He later added the position of CTO to his responsibilities.

Dr. Otto Preiss, CTO and COO, Rolls-Royce Power Systems.

In commenting on his decision, Preiss said the time was right for a personal change. He felt confident that he would be leaving the business positioned to ”embrace the future with confidence.”

“As an executive team working together with many colleagues across Rolls-Royce, we’ve achieved some pretty proud feats over the last three years. Despite the COVID pandemic and the challenging market conditions it created, we kept the business on course with delivery and now our production volume is back to or even higher than it was before the pandemic,” he noted. “At the same time, we built the technological foundation needed for transforming our portfolio, which included milestones such as approval of sustainable fuels for our mtu engines, hybrid drive and propulsion systems and fuel cell systems.”

Preiss’ decision was acknowledged by the Supervisory Board of Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG on December 2. Speaking on behalf of the Board, Chairperson Jasmin Staiblin thanked Preiss for contributing to the successful development of the Power Systems business unit. “Otto Preiss, with his technological expertise and industry experience, took important steps in making our products and production plants viable for the future. We wish him every success,” she added.

Preiss will continue to perform his current functions through the end of the contract period. As of May 1, the Power Systems business unit will be led by a three-member Board of Management compromised of Dr. Jörg Stratmann (chairman and CEO), Dr. Thelse Godewerth (CPO) and Dr. Andreas Strecker (CFO).