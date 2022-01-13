Doosan Portable Power introduces new generator range

Portable power generators for Middle East and Africa markets

Doosan Portable Power has introduced a new range of small generator models for Middle East and Africa markets.

The new range, which will sit alongside the new LVL portable light tower recently launched in the same market, are specifically targeted at rental applications.

The range comprises four new small generators, including G20, G30, G40 and G50. All are suitable for stationary (XW) and rental (RW) configurations.

Respective power outputs (XW/RW) are 18/19, 30/29, 41/43 and 58/59 kVA. All are available in dual 50/60 Hz configurations.

All new models now feature Yanmar engines to improve uptime and reliability. A wide variety of common parts across the line also helps with maintenance.

Fuel consumption has been cut by between 7 and 20%, while noise levels have been reduced by between 2 and 6 dBA, all in comparison to previous models.

The generators can operate in a range of temperatures, even above 40ᵒC

Other features of the RW models include: a battery isolator switch; electrical sockets; oil change pump; external fuel tank access, and; top lifting points.

Jan Moravec, general manager, Doosan Portable Power for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said: “We developed the new RW line of generators, designed specifically for rental applications, working hand in hand with our customers. The RW line shines in situations where high manoeuvrability and fast installation are required while maintaining a low cost of ownership.”