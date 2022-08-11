Doosan delivers first dozer in U.S.

The 122-hp DD100 dozer was quickly put to work in a large pile of dirt that will be turned into topsoil for sale to customers. (Photo: Doosan)

The first Doosan dozer, a DD100, has been delivered to a customer in Pennsylvania, Doosan Infracore North America announced. The 9-metric-ton machine is among the first of the new dozer models to arrive in North America, and is the first to be delivered to a customer.

On August 4, Best Line Equipment transported the DD100 from its Allentown, Penn., location to its new owners, Ray Trainor and Rob Ratoskey, who operate a grinding and mulching business in East Norriton, near Philadelphia. Upon arrival, the machine was quickly put to work in a large pile of dirt that will be turned into topsoil for sale to the business’ customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania.

The 122-hp DD100 dozer model delivered to Trainor and Ratoskey was the first to be produced through the collaboration of various departments at Hyundai Doosan Infracore (HDI). Designed for demanding conditions, it has a 25309 lb. operating weight, a 3-cu.-yd. blade capacity and a drawball pull of 33721 lbf. Features include electrohydraulic controls, a dual/single flange-type roller with several track guard options, an 8-in. Smart Touch display and more.

Armand Cencetti, sales manager, Best Line Equipment, with new owner Rob Ratoskey. (Photo: Doosan)

Read more: Doosan’s new grade of crawler dozers

“We are thrilled that the first Doosan dozer has successfully been delivered to a customer,” said Todd Roecker, vice president of growth initiatives for Doosan Infracore North America. “Adding the dozer signals our continued focus in North America and our commitment to offering a complete lineup of Doosan construction equipment.”