Doosan adds DL200-7 to the DL-7 wheel loader range

By Julian Buckley07 October 2021

Doosan DL200-7 DL200-7 is the smallest machine in the DL-7 range

Doosan has introduced the new DL200-7 wheel loader. This is the smallest model in the DL-7 range.

The DL200-7 features a Perkins 1204J four-cylinder engine which produces 106 kW (144 hp) at 2200 rpm. High-pressure fuel injectors and precise timing return efficient fuel burn and combustion.

The engine is Stage 5 compliant, delivering increased fuel efficiency and lower cost of ownership. The aftertreatment system incorporates a selective catalytic reduction module, an oxidation catalyst and a long-life particulate filter to reduce emissions.

In addition to this, the new Doosan Smart Guidance System helps to achieve higher fuel efficiency by analyzing operator behavior and helping to improve performance.

The DL200-7 also features an updated hydrostatic transmission (HST) and the new, stronger torque proportional differential (TPD) axles as standard. The HST privdes four range steps, five traction modes and an engine revs settings in combination with seven speed limits in first gear to optimize hydraulic tool applications.

Limited-slip differentials at the front and rear are available as options.

Elsewhere, the cab of the DL200-7 has a glass house which is 14% larger than the previous DL-5 model to improve field of vision. Two LED lights on the front and rear are standard, with the option of adding more. The Doosan Smart Key function helps to prevent machine theft by using remote door locking and other functions.

