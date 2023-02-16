Donaldson highlights filtration advancements at IFPE

Global filtration specialist Donaldson will offer several of its liquid and air filter technologies at IFPE.

Donaldson’s new Synteq Dry coalescing fuel filter, (Photo: Donaldson)

The new Alpha-Web fine-fiber media has been developed to provide better performance and contaminant retention under dynamic pressure and flow conditions seen in mobile hydraulic systems. The fine-fiber layer of Alpha-Web media enables high filtration efficiency during cyclic flow conditions, while minimizing dynamic events where particles are dislodged as the fluid flow changes, Donaldson said. Company testing demonstrated the Alpha-Web improved hydraulic fluid cleanliness levels by 2 ISO codes over synthetic media, which results in up to four times cleaner hydraulic fluid and extended component life.

For fuel systems, Donaldson has developed the new Synteq Dry coalescing fuel filter, which is designed to remove as much as 80 to 90% of water in fuel through the life of the filter unit.

Donaldson has also created a PowerCore air filter that the company said provides all the filtration capability of a conventional pleated air filter in 65% less space. The PowerCore Edge offers front-service access for easier filter changes, a proprietary seal design with heat tolerance up to 212° F (100° C) and can be positioned vertically or horizontally to fit into tight engine compartments.

See Donaldson at ConExpo booth S-85128