DLG opens North American location

As part of its internationalization strategy, the DLG (Deutsche Landwirtschafts-Gesellschaft e.V. – German Agricultural Society) has established an office in North America. Located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the office will be managed by Brad Michnik who has been named sales representative.

Michnik brings more than 30 years of agricultural experience including farm equipment expertise to his role.

Brad Michnik

“We are pleased that Brad Michnik will manage DLG’s new representative office in Canada and be responsible for strengthening relationships with North American manufacturers, distributors, farmers and agricultural organizations, all important participants at DLG’s international events such as Agritechnica and EuroTier/Energy Decentral,” said Ulrike Schmidt-Machinek, head of international sales, DLG.

Michnik joins the DLG from Saskatchewan Trade & Export Partnership (STEP) where he held various management positions, most recently serving as senior vice-president, responsible for trade development. His responsibilities included supporting North American companies on their export of farm equipment and agricultural products and services through practical export training, market research, and numerous trade missions to strategic world markets.

The office in Saskatchewan is DLG’s first office in North America. Drawing on a network of experts with international expertise, DLG has subsidiary companies in nine countries. The Frankfurt, Germany-based organization will host the Agritechnica trade show later this year.