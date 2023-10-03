Diesel Technology Forum evolves as new entity

After more than two decades centered around the transformation of diesel technology, the Board of Directors of the Diesel Technology Forum (DTF) has announced that as of October 2, 2023, the DTF has evolved into the Engine Technology Forum, Inc. (ETF). The change reflects the expanding scope, mission and vision of the organization.

The evolution recognizes the opportunities and challenges ahead for diesel, other internal combustion engines (ICEs) as well as fuels in powering key sectors of the global economy while contributing to reduced greenhouse gases (GHG) and other emissions, ETF stated.

“ICEs like diesel, gasoline and natural gas are the fundamental power behind our economy and mobility,” said Allen Schaeffer, ETF executive director. “Continued innovations in efficiency, lower emissions, new engine designs and new fuels offer tremendous promise for the future of ICE technology and helping meet our societal goals.”

DTF was founded on the principles of fact-based education, science, outreach and collaboration. ETF will build upon this mission by promoting a greater understanding of the benefits of not only diesel engines but all advanced ICEs and the fuels they use and ways in which they can contribute to a sustainable future.

According to the organization, ETF will serve as a place for fact-based discussions and debate about the options available, and will work with all stakeholders – including government, industry, environmental and community groups – who seek solutions to reduce GHG and other emissions. Its work will encompass freight transport, agriculture, construction, mining and other industrial and commercial applications.

Through various educational outreach campaigns, events and its new website, ETF plans to share news about innovations and raise awareness of how ICEs, vehicles, equipment and technology using renewables and other fuels can contribute to decarbonizing key sectors of the economy.

“There are many pathways to a reduced carbon future and we should embrace all of them,” Schaeffer said. “Some technologies like ICEs and cleaner fuels are more certain and available today, while others may hold greater promise for the future. Members of the new ETF are leaders in both advanced ICEs and zero-emissions technologies that provide the best solutions for their customers.”

Members represent all aspects of the industry including engine, vehicle, and equipment manufacturers, emissions control and other component suppliers, as well as petroleum, renewable fuel producers, specialty chemical companies along with their allied organizations. They include; AGCO, Caterpillar, Chevron’s Renewable Energy Group, Clean Fuels Alliance America, Cummins, FPT Powertrain Technologies, General Motors, Innospec, Isuzu, John Deere, Johnson Matthey, Kubota Engine America, mtu - a Rolls-Royce solution, Neste, Stanadyne, Stellantis, Tenneco, Umicore, Volvo, Western States Petroleum Association and Yanmar.