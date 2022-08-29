Diesel Progress Summit program set

The complete conference program for the 2022 Diesel Progress Summit has been released.

“This is probably the most expansive and informative Summit program we’ve ever had,” said Mike Brezonick, vice president of Editorial for Diesel Progress and chair of the DP Summit. “The theme of the conference is ‘Pathways Toward Powertrain Decarbonization,’ and the sessions cover nearly every decarbonization technology being considered, from new engines and engine systems to hydraulics to fuel cells.

“It’s a terrific way for OEM engineers in particular to get a glimpse of the types of technologies they’ll be employing in their machines and vehicles going forward.”

The DP Summit will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Loews Chicago O’Hare in Rosemont, Ill., and the program will include:

8:00 - 9:30 a.m. – Registration

9:30 - 9:35 a.m. – Welcome from Mike Brezonick, Conference Chair

9:35 - 10:00 a.m. – Morning Keynote: Future Power Technology Options – Karl Weiss, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Caterpillar

10:00 - 10:25 a.m. – Hydrogen Engines and Fuel Systems Update – Dr. Ingo Wintruff, Managing Director, Liebherr Combustion Engines, and Stefanie Gerhardt, Managing Director, Liebherr Fuel Injection

10:25 - 10:50 a.m. – A New Engine Decarbonization Technology – Dr. Julie Blumreiter, Chief Techology Officer, ClearFlame Engine Technologies

10:50 - 11:30 a.m. – Networking coffee break

11:30 - 11:55 a.m. – Low-Carbon Fuels of the Future – Dr. Allen Aradi, Projects and Technology Development Leader, Shell

11:55 a.m. - 12:20 p.m. – A Fuel-Agnostic Engine Approach – Jonathon White, Vice President of Engine Business Engineering, Cummins

12:20 - 1:30 p.m. – Networking Lunch

1:30 - 1:55 p.m. – Afternoon Keynote: The Future of Combustion Engines – Vincenzo Perrone, President, Kohler Engines

1:55 - 2:20 p.m. – Electrifying Mobile Hydraulics – Mike Terzo, Chief Executive Officer, Terzo Power Systems

2:20 - 2:45 p.m. – Electric Transmission Technology – Preston Moore, Solution Planner, Product Manager Drivetrain, eDrivetrain and Propulsion Batteries, John Deere Power Systems

2:45 - 3:20 p.m. – Alternative Users Roundtable

3:20 - 4:00 p.m. – Networking coffee break

4:00 - 4:25 p.m. – Low-Voltage Electrification Challenges & Solutions – Dr. Suresh Natarajan, Head of Off-Highway Customer Solution Engineering Americas, Dana Inc.

4:25 – 4:50 p.m. – Keys To Application of Fuel Cells – Dr. Daryl Musselman, Chief Operating Officer, Loop Energy

4:50 – 5:00 p.m. – Concluding remarks

Following conclusion of the Summit, there will be a reception and presentation of the annual Diesel Progress Summit Awards, which honor achievement and innovation in powertrain engineering.

There will also be a welcome reception held the evening of Monday, Sept. 26, which is open to attendees and sponsors.

To register for the Diesel Progress Summit, click HERE.

For more information on the Summit, go to https://dieselprogresssummit.com/index.html